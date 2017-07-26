The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a man to its Top-10 Most Wanted List, who is wanted for charges involving heroin.

Reports said 38 year old Brandon Bradford is wanted by both the TBI and FBI, for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Bradford is a known member of the Vice Lords gang with ties to Chicago and the Middle Tennessee area.

Investigations determined that Bradford and his co-conspirators have supplied a street gang with large quantities of the dangerous drug.

He has a history that includes aggravated robbery and felony possession of a handgun, and is considered armed and dangerous.

A photo of Bradford has been posted on our website, and a $1,000 reward has been posted for information leading to his arrest.