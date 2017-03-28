TBI Officials report an Amber Alert is still out for a missing Tennessee teenager who could be in Mexico.

At a press conference today in Columbia, TBI authorities say they’ve notified law enforcement in Mexico of the Amber Alert for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who is believed to be traveling with 50-year old Tad Cummins, a former school teacher.

TBI Director Mark Gwyn says the alleged relationship between Thomas and Cummins is not romance, it’s a serious crime based on manipulation.

After over 1,100 tips, there has been no sighting reported of the Tennessee teenager and the former schoolteacher.

The pair are believed to be in a Silver Nissan Rogue with the license plate 976-ZPT.

Elizabeth Thomas is five foot five, white with blonde hair, and weighs 120 pounds, while Tad Cummins is six feet tall with brown hair and weighs 200 pounds.

The TBI encourages anyone with any information to contact them.