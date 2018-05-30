The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has reported that Steven Joshua Wiggins is wanted by the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for Aggravated Assault and Theft of Property over $1,000.

In addition, Wiggins is also a person of interest in the killing of a Dickson County Deputy during a traffic stop on Wednesday morning.

TBI officials say Wiggins should be considered armed and dangerous.

Steven Wiggins has been added to the TBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted list, and a reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest