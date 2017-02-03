The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for public help in an investigation of a January fire death in Chester County.

TBI agents and the Chester County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a fatal fire in Finger at a residence on Patterson Lane where the victim has yet to be identified.

There are suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire since the residents who were living at the Finger home, 79-year old Thomas “David” Anderson and his son 46-year old Brett Anderson, haven’t been seen or heard from since the fire January 21st.

Thomas Anderson drove a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer and Brett Anderson had a 1993 Chevrolet Lumina

The TBI encourages you to dial 1-800-TBI-FIND if you have any information about this case.