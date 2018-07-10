The TBI will hold a groundbreaking this afternoon to mark the upcoming construction of a new laboratory and regional headquarters in Jackson.

The Special Agent De’Greaun ReShun Frazier TBI Crime Laboratory and Regional Headquarters has been planned for more than five years and will be approximately 50,000 square feet.

When it opens in late 2020, the new facility will replace the current Memphis Crime Lab, allowing the agency to provide more efficient services to agencies across the 21 counties the TBI serves in West Tennessee.

The facility is named to honor TBI Agent De’Greaun Frazier, who died in the line of duty during an undercover TBI drug operation in Jackson in August 2016.

Frazier’s widow, Shannon, will be among the speakers this afternoon at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Also appearing today will be Governor Bill Haslam, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, Senator Ed Jackson, and new TBI Director David Rausch.

