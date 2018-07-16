A fugitive added to the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list over the weekend was captured Monday in Nashville.

50-year-old William Barnard Hawk was taken into custody at the Walmart parking lot on Powell Avenue in Nashville Monday afternoon.

Several law enforcement agencies provided assistance during the apprehension, including TBI, Metro Nashville Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service Middle Tennessee Joint Fugitive Task Force.

Hawk was wanted by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department to face a charge of Attempted Criminal Homicide in connection to an incident that occurred in the Park City area Saturday.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...