A fugitive, who was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list on Thursday morning, is now in custody.

Only hours after being placed on the list, Alain Benitez was taken into custody without incident, after a foot pursuit off Carthage Highway in Wilson County.

Law enforcement officers from the TBI, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Lebanon Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Smith County Sheriff’s Department participated in the search for Benitez.

Benitez was wanted by the Smith County Sheriff’s Department and the TBI for aggravated assault.

He was the subject of the search in Wilson County, after striking a law enforcement vehicle Wednesday night and crashing his own vehicle before fleeing on foot.