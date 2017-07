A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation “Top-10 Most Wanted” subject was taken into custody on Wednesday.

TBI reports said 35 year old Deangelo Radley was arrested at a Nashville convenience store by Special Agents and officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Radley was placed on the “Top-10 Most Wanted” list for multiple charges involving cocaine trafficking, and aggravated assault on a police officer.

He was lodged in the Davidson County Jail following his arrest.