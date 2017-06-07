A Kentucky man, added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation “Top-10 Most Wanted” list this week, has been captured.

TBI reports said 31 year old David DeWayne Evans Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon by members of the U.S. Marshals Service, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

Reports said a brief stand-off took place before Evans was arrested.

He was wanted on charges of attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony evading.

Those charges were issued after Evans fired shots at Claiborne County deputies after they attempted to stop a vehicle he was driving.