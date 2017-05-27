The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is still seeking information on a cold case murder of a 79-year old man in the South-Central part of the state.

On Memorial Day eleven years ago, Josea “Junior” Prince was found deceased behind shrubs in the front of his home in Lincoln County.

The TBI and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department are still seeking the public’s help in trying to identify who committed the homicide.

Information gathered by officers showed that Mr. Prince was last seen doing yard work at around 6:00 in the evening, but was discovered dead the following morning.

A $1,000 reward is being offered to the public for any tips that may lead to the arrest of those who may have been involved in the murder.