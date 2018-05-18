The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is primarily know for keeping the state free of hazardous material. However, TDEC also has a hand in disposing medications.

Household Hazardous Waste Coordinator Bob Fletcher says TDEC has a program that works with organizations like the Weakley County prevention Coalition to help collect unused or expired meds.

From an environmental viewpoint, Fletcher says the collection service helps maintain clean ground water while also combating the opioid crisis.

Medications that are collected are sent to an incineration facility for proper disposal.