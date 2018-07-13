The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has released renderings for the new inn, restaurant, and conference center at Paris Landing State Park in Buchanan.

TDEC Deputy Commissioner Brock Hill says the design maintains the signature feel of Paris Landing and its home on the shores of Kentucky Lake.

The early design phase was approved Thursday by the State Building Commission.

Highlights include gathering space in the oversized lobby for guests, visitors and local residents; larger meeting and conference space; and a diversified room mix including suites and family rooms to meet customer demands.

The $26 million facility is expected to generate approximately 35% more annually than the previous structure in sales and occupancy taxes.

The current inn will close next month with the new facility expected to open in the summer of 2020.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...