Travelers in Tennessee will not be slowed by construction work during this Memorial Day weekend.

Transportation Department Commissioner John Schroer has announced that all construction related lane closures, on interstates and state routes, will be suspended at 12:00 noon on Friday.

The suspension will remain in place until 6:00 on Tuesday morning, to help provide maximum roadway capacity for travelers during the holiday period.

Reports show Tennessee travelers may top 785,000 during the weekend.

Motorists may still encounter some lane closures or restrictions in long term construction projects, and drivers speeding through these work zones may face fines of up to $500.