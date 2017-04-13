The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all interstate construction work this Easter weekend in anticipation of increased holiday travel.

TDOT crews and contractors will stop all road construction work that requires lane closures Thursday evening at 6:00 thru Monday at 6:00 in the morning.

Motorists will still encounter some long term lane closures on construction projects that will remain in place.

While lane closure activity will be stopped, some workers may be on-site in construction zones and reduced speed limits will still be in effect.

Motorists are urged to adhere to all posted speed limits, especially in work zone areas.