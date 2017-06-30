The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced plans to halt road construction for the 4th of July weekend period.

Commissioner John Schroer says workers will suspend all construction related lane closures on interstates and state routes Friday night beginning at 12:00.

To provide maximum roadway capacity for holiday travelers, the construction shutdown will be in affect until Wednesday morning at 6:00.

Triple-A is predicting that 872,000 Tennesseans will travel during the period, with just over 780,000 of those driving to their destinations.

Motorists are still urged to use caution, because some long term lane closures on construction projects will still be ongoing, and workers may be on-site in those zones.