The Tennessee Department of Transportation will make travel for the Christmas and New Years holiday safer for motorists across the state.

Beginning at 6:00 on Friday morning, and continuing thru 6:00 on the morning of January 3rd, all lane closures on interstates and state highways will be halted.

TDOT Commissioner John Schroer said over two million people are expected to travel on state roadways during the period, and the goal is to keep traffic moving and motorists arriving safely.

Commissioner Schroer said a few long-term lane closures must remain in place for safety, and some workers may be on site in the construction zones.

Triple-A is predicting holiday travel in Tennessee to increase about 3.1-percent, with over 103 million Americans expected to travel at least 50 miles or more for the holidays.