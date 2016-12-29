A Tennessee Department of Transportation worker died Wednesday after injuries sustained on the job on Christmas Eve.

TDOT reports said 30 year old James Rogers was a HELP Operator, who was assisting a family with a flat tire on I-40 in Davidson County.

Reports said Rogers was changing the tire for the family when he was struck by another vehicle.

Rogers becomes the third TDOT employee to be killed on duty this year, and 112th since the agency started record keeping in 1948.

He leaves behind a 5-year old son.