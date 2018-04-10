An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Dyersburg High School teacher.

TBI reports said John Mark Moody was issued multiple charges involving inappropriate conduct with a minor student.

On March 3rd, at the request of 29th District Attorney General Danny Goodman, TBI Agents began an investigation into the possible inappropriate conduct between Moody and his students.

As a result of the investigation, the Dyer County Grand Jury indicted Moody for solicitation of statutory rape by an authority figure, solicitation of a minor, tampering with evidence, and coercion of a witness.

Following the charges, Moody voluntarily turned himself in and was booked into the Dyer County Jail on a $20,000 bond.