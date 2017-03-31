A Fulton County High School teacher has issued a guilty plea charges of having a sexual relationship with a student.

During a court appearance on Thursday, 25 year old Charlotte Racheal Netz, of Union City, accepted a plea agreement to a lesser charge of misdemeanor Sexual Misconduct.

Netz was arrested in February on an original charge of third degree rape, following a Kentucky State Police investigation.

This charge was amended by the Fulton County Grand Jury.

During Thursday’s court appearance in front of special Judge Jack Telle, of Marshall County, County Attorney Rick Major announced the plea agreement.

Following the acceptance of the plea by Ms. Netz, Judge Telle said he would delay the sentencing until an assessment could be made by a certified counselor in regards to the risk of any future issues.

Upon agreement with Major and Ms. Netz attorney Jim Paitsel, a sentencing date was set for Fulton County District Court for June 27th.