Kentucky State Police, at Post 1 Mayfield, arrested two teenagers in connection with an armed robbery in Grand Rivers.

Reports said Troopers were called just after noon on Tuesday, when a white female wearing a mask, entered the Pink Tractor women’s clothing store brandishing a pistol.

The subject fired the pistol into the ceiling before opening the cash register and taking $90 dollars in cash and coins.

Approximately four hours later, Troopers went to a residence in Grand Rivers and located a 13 year old female, and 14 year old male, who were charged with the robbery.

Both were charged with Class-B felony 1st degree robbery, with the female additionally charged with felony wanton endangerment.

They were lodged in the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.