Jackson police have arrested a man responsible for a November 5th shooting that injured two people.

Police say the shooting occurred at T&D Corner Stop, where a male and female were shot and hospitalized.

Investigators learned that 18 year old Markist Cole was a suspect in the shooting, and warrants were issued for his arrest.

Cole surrendered at the Jackson Police Department on Tuesday and is being held at the Madison County Jail.

He is charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault and Use of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.