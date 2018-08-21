Three teenagers are facing burglary charges in Dyersburg.

Dyersburg Police say two 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old were captured just after 3:00 Sunday morning in the area of Ewell Avenue after receiving calls about a group of subjects running from house to house putting items in backpacks.

The juveniles are charged with burglarizing vehicles in the neighborhood, including cash, a laptop, and other personal property belonging to the owners of the vehicles.

A loaded 9mm handgun was found in one of the backpacks that was determined to be stolen from Finley.

Citations were issued against the two 17-year-olds and the 16-year-old juvenile was transferred to the McDowell Juvenile Center in Dyersburg.

All three were given a court date of September 19 for Dyer County Juvenile Court.

