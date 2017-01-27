The TSSAA has selected 10 new members for enshrinement in the Hall of Fame in April.

Two administrators, five coaches, two officials and one contributor will join the Hall of Fame, which was established in 1982.

Included in the new membership is former football coach James Counce, of Dyersburg.

Counce had his longest stints at Dyersburg High School and Henry County High School, and had an overall record of 235 wins and 95 losses.

Counce had two perfect seasons and two Class-5A State Championships at Henry County in 2011 and 2014, and retired from the game after the 2014 season.

Also named for the honor was: the late Ernest Chism, administrator from Germantown; Ellis Haguewood, administrator from Memphis; Walter “Bud” Bales, coach from Knoxville; Sylvester Ford, coach from Memphis; the late Doug Hall, coach from Nashville; Marvin Williams, coach from Whiteville; the late William J. Mitchell, official from Lewisburg, James H. Reed, official from Shelbyville; and Gary Dutton, contributor from Loudon.

Enshrinement ceremonies will take place on April 1st at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center in Murfreesboro.