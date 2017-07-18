University of Tennessee football coach Butch Jones will be in Union City on Thursday night, addressing several area high school football teams.

Coach Jones is the guest of Second Baptist Church, as part of an outreach for high school football players in advance of their season opener.

Pastor Justin Hiens said the night is about “faith, family and football” and is already sold out.

Pastor Hiens said 14 area high school football teams are expected to be in attendance, with a meal served to the teams in advance of the program.

Coach Jones is expected to meet with the team coaches, and will then take part in a coordinated question and answer session in the church sanctuary.

Pastor Heins said the event will start at 6:45, with coach Jones scheduled to speak for 20 to 30 minutes.