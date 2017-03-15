A Tennessee Constable has been charged following an investigation of a traffic stop in Carter County.

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Carter County Sheriff’s Department began the probe, which resulted in an indictment against 74 year old Barney Brown.

Investigations showed that Brown initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in Hampton last December, and pulled a gun on the driver.

Brown also unlawfully detained the driver during the stop.

The Carter County Grand Jury indicted Brown on charges of aggravated assault and official oppression.

He was arrested and issued a $25,000 bond.