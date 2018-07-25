The latest Tennessee report from the United States Department of Agriculture shows crops well above the five-year-average at this time of the season.

Reports indicate 38-percent of state soybeans are now setting pods, which is above the five-year-average of 26-percent for late July.

The weekly report showed 95-percent of the planted corn crops were in the “silking stage”, which is above the five-year-average of 91-percent.

And cotton also shows strong growth, with 50-percent of the crop already setting bolls, compared to the five-year-average of 36-percent for this time of the year.

As far as the crop condition report, 34-percent of planted corn was listed as “excellent” with 50-percent as “good”.

Soybeans were listed this week as 26-percent “excellent” and 58-percent as “good”.

