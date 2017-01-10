A whitetail buck, harvested in Tennessee during the recent muzzleloader season, has completed a step toward becoming a world record non-typical rack.

Boone and Crockett officials spent several hours on Monday at the Nashville headquarters of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, scoring the 47-point buck taken by 26 year old Stephen Tucker, of Gallation.

The deer has been tabbed as the “Tennessee Tucker Buck” and scored 312 3/8 in the Boone and Crockett tabulation following a 60 period.

As it stands, the deer rack score will break the previous mark of 307 5/8, which was set by then 15 year old Tony Lovsteun in Albia, Iowa.

TWRA Executive Director Ed Carter said he was so excited that a pending world record harvest has come from Tennessee.

The certification process will now await another step, as another panel of Boone and Crockett scorers will again take measurements at the awards banquet in 2019.