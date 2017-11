One day after escaping from a jail in Macon County, a TBI “Top-10 Most Wanted” subject surrendered to police.

Reports said 20 year old Dylan Cecil Ferguson turned himself in to officers in Trousdale County.

Ferguson escaped from the jail with two other prisoners, but was considered dangerous due to his charges of criminal homicide in the death of a man in 2016.

Reports said a family member helped to coordinate Ferguson’s surrender early Thursday morning.