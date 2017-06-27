A release from the United States Department of Agriculture shows that Tennessee farmers are ahead of planting and harvest numbers from last year.

Reports show that statewide, 90-percent of the winter wheat crop has been harvested, which is an increase from 79-percent in 2016.

A report for the state’s corn crop indicates 38-percent is silking, which is far above the 21-percent at this time last year.

Farmers have planted 89-percent of their soybeans for the season, which is just above last years 85-percent numbers.

The USDA report also indicated 80-percent of the soybean crop has emerged, with 6-percent in the blooming stage.

In the condition report, 50-percent of the corn crop was listed as “good” and 37-percent listed as “excellent”.

For soybeans, 60-percent was rated as “good” and 27-percent listed as “excellent”.