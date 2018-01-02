The Tennessee Department of Safety is reporting 1,003 fatal traffic related accidents for the year 2017.

This number is down from 1,021 that were recorded the year of 2016.

The year end report showed 725 fatalities from vehicle crashes, along with 134 motorcyclists, 121 pedestrians and 10 ATV riders.

Locally, the Memphis District of the Highway Patrol recorded 169 fatalities in the 10 county area.

Shelby County had the highest death rate with 117, with Dyer County reporting 10 fatalities, Obion County had four and Lake County reported one.

In the Jackson District of the Highway Patrol, 67 fatalities were investigated last year.

Henry County had the highest number with 13, with Carroll County reporting five, Gibson County was shown with four and Weakley County had two.