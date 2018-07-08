The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission meets this Thursday and Friday in Chattanooga.

Among the agenda items, from the Fish and Wildlife Commission director’s office, Greg Wathen, will give a report to the commission on the progress of the TWRA chronic wasting disease (CWD) Response Plan draft.

CWD has been found in the neighboring states of Virginia, Missouri, Arkansas and most recently, Mississippi.

CWD is a fatal, highly-contagious disease, which affects the brain and nervous system of cervids such as deer, elk and moose.

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission meets in the downtown Westin Thursday afternoon at 1:00 and Friday morning at 9:00. Meetings are open to the public.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...