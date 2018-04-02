KNOXVILLE — Former Tennessee football players have been a common sight during the Vols’ spring practices the past two weeks. If head coach Jeremy Pruitt gets his way, that will be a regular occurrence. Former Vol and NFL Rookie of the Year Alvin Kamara was on the sidelines during Tennessee’s spring practice Saturday, and Pruitt said having the presence of former players can only help the program.
“I think it’s good for the program,” Pruitt told reporters Saturday. “It’s good to get everybody back.”
Jabari Davis, a Vols running back from 2001-4, was also spotted over the weekend. “Tennessee is a football program that has a lot of pride and has had a lot of pride for a long, long time,” Pruitt said.
“It’s like I tell the guys, ‘They were playing football here long before we were born, and they’re going to be playing football here long after we’re gone. It’s our job to leave it better than we found it.’
“We’re going to take a lot of pride in doing that.”
Pruitt told 104.5 The Zone in Nashville on Friday that, as of now, practices are open to all former players, law enforcement and high school football coaches.
A players few have already returned, and Pruitt hopes to see even more over the course of spring practice.
“There’s been a lot of men over the years that have worked very hard to build this program up, and I get it, and I want these guys to come back,” he said. “I know the sense of pride when they come back, and I think they like what they see from our guys.
“I want as many former VFLs back as we can get. It’s going to take all of us to get this program back where it’s supposed to be, and I think that everybody is willing to do that.”