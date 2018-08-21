The average American is paying 50-cents more per gallon than they did this time last year. However, gas prices dropped for the 17th consecutive day Monday in Tennessee.

The state average of $2.60 per gallon is three-cents less than a week ago and two-cents less than last month. Tennessee motorists are still paying 46 cents more than this time last year.

The average price of gas in Weakley, Obion, and Gibson counties is $2.60 per gallon.

Henry County’s average gas price is the cheapest in West Tennessee at $2.53 per gallon.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...