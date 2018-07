Gas prices continue to decline in Tennessee, with prices dropping two cents during the past week.

The average price for gasoline in Tennessee is averaging $2.60 per gallon.

Locally, motorists are paying $2.61 in Martin, $2.58 in Union City, $2.48 in Paris, and $2.55 in Huntingdon.

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins says although prices are lower, there’s still volatility at the pump as gasoline demand remains high during the summer driving season and global supply concerns persist.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...