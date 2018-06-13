Tennessee Republican gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd made a campaign stop in Weakley County Wednesday.

Boyd spoke to a crowd at the Dresden Farmers Market, which included Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum, who introduced Boyd, as well as, Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas, and Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew.

Boyd spoke with Thunderbolt Radio News and said there are three very specific goals he wants to get accomplished as governor: completing the Drive to 55 education program, making Tennessee N0.1 in the Southeast for high-quality jobs, and making sure there are zero distressed counties in the state.

Boyd also talked of his family’s deep roots in northwest Tennessee, saying the people of this region will be a priority to him as governor.

Boyd’s bus tour of all 95 Tennessee counties continues Friday with stops in Tiptonville and Union City.