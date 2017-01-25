The Tennessee Department of Safety has announced that 42 Highway Patrol officers were in Washington to assist in the Presidential inauguration.

The Troopers returned home Saturday, after assisting the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol officers arrived at the nations capitol last Wednesday, and were briefed and sworn-in by the U.S. Marshal Service to have authority in Washington.

Each was given 18 hour assignments on Pennsylvania Avenue to provide perimeter security for the presidential motorcade and parade participants.

This was the third inauguration that the Tennessee Highway Patrol has been called on for assistance, including the years of 2009 and 2013.

All expenses for the inaugural assignment, including salaries, travel, meals and lodging will be reimbursed by the DC Police Department.