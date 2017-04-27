The undfeated Dresden Lions football team will be recognized as the Grand Marshal of the Tennessee Iris Festival Parade. The team went 15-0 on their way to becoming Weakley County’s first state football championship team. Dresden defeated Greenback 62 to 27. The team will lead the parade a week from this Saturday on May 6th

Meawnwhile the Iris Festival will recognize Debbie Moran as Volunteer of the year, Rufus McPeak at Citizen of the Year and Dr. Richard Hutcherson as Golden Iris.

The recognition luncheon will be held on the front lawn of the late Governor Ned McWherter’s home after the parade.