The Tennessee General Assembly adjourned Wednesday afternoon after passing a flurry of bills earlier in the day.

During the 110th General Assembly, lawmakers approved the state’s first fuel tax increase in almost 30 years, which also cut taxes on groceries, manufacturers and income from stocks.

House and Senate members also approved an expansion of a lottery funded program that will allow adults attend state colleges free of tuition.

The first of the two year 110th General Assembly began in January.