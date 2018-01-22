The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation celebrates its 14th anniversary this week, with the announcement of more than $4.4 billion dollars for education programs.

Rebecca Hargrove, who is President and CEO of the Tennessee Lottery, said proceeds from the games has funded more than a million scholarships and grants.

In addition to the anniversary of the first ticket sales on January 20th of 2004, the lottery announced a record setting second quarter, which yielded $97-million dollars for the education account.

The total ticket sales for the first half of the fiscal year also were the highest on record for a July to December period, with $843-million dollars.

Lottery reports indicate that in the 14 years of selling tickets, nearly $17.5 billion dollars in sales have been recorded, with more than $12.1 billion dollars in prize winning paid out to players.

Tennessee has also recorded 228 tickets worth $1-million dollars or more being won, which includes six Powerball jackpot winners and one Mega Millions jackpot winner.