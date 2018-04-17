The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation has again set records for sales as it closes out its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2018.

Additionally, gross sales since the beginning of Fiscal Year on July 1st, are 9-percent ahead of the same time period last year.

The third quarter’s $107.3 million dollar transfer to the Lottery for Education Account is the second highest of any quarter since the Lottery began selling tickets on January of 2004.

Reports said the transfer also brings the total amount generated for education in Tennessee to more than $4.5 billion dollars.

During the third quarter, the Tennessee Lottery also reported instant ticket sales of almost $365 million dollars, which is the highest for any quarter since the lottery began.