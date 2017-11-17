For the fifth consecutive month, the State of Tennessee has recorded a record breaking jobless report.

Governor Bill Haslam, and Department of Labor Commissioner Burns Phillips, reported Thursday that Tennessee maintained a historically low rate of 3-percent unemployment for the month of October.

The state first marked an all-time record jobless rate of 3.6-percent in June, which was topped by a 3.4-percent rate in July, 3.3-percent in August, and now back-to-back months of 3-percent.

Governor Haslam said the numbers are the results of a focus to bring high quality jobs to the state, by attracting long term companies and jobs that provide strong wages.

Tennessee’s October report is two percentage points lower that the October report for 2016, and much below the current national average of 4.1-percent.