The University of Tennessee is morning the loss of a former player and broadcaster.

80 year old Bill Anderson, who was co-captain of the Vols 1957 football team, a player with the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl 1, and a three decade color analyst with John Ward on the Vols Radio Network, passed away Tuesday in Knoxville.

During his playing days at Tennessee, the Volunteers amassed a record of (27-4), playing in the Sugar Bowl and Gator Bowl.

He was drafted and played from 1958 to 1963 with the Washington Redskins, then played with the Packers in 1965 and 1966, winning the Super Bowl in his final season.

Anderson then spent 31 years with John Ward behind the microphone, becoming the nations longest running college football tandem, which ended in 1999 with Tennessee’s National Championship win over Florida State.

Anderson was a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame and Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame.