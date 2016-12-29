The Tennessee Volunteers have a chance to end the season on a high note against the Nebraska Cornhuskers Friday afternoon at the Music City Bowl in Nashville.

The 8-4 Vols had a disappointing end to their regular season against Vanderbilt in a year that began full of promise and slipped through the last half of the schedule.

The 9-3 Cornhuskers started out strong but finished their regular season on a sour note as well with a big loss to Iowa.

Both teams have a chance at redemption on a day where motivation could determine the winner of this game.

Airtime for Tennessee’s Music City Bowl game with Nebraska is Friday afternoon at 1 on Star 95.1 with kick-off at 2:30.