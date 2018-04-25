Inductees have been announced for the 2018 class of the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame.

“Lifetime Achievement Inductees” this year will include Charlie Monk, who is known as the “Mayor of Music Row” and is heard daily as host of Willie’s Roadhouse on Sirius XM Nashville, along with Dick Palmer, who for over 50 years has spent the majority of his career broadcasting football, basketball and baseball for Middle Tennessee State University.

In the category of “Career Inductees”, Hall of Fame honors will be bestowed to 44 year veteran Clarence Kilcrease, who still has a daily show on 760 AM “The Gospel”;

Mary Glenn Lassiter, whose 38 year career includes being the first female announcer on the Tennessee Radio Network;

David Tower, who for 22 years served as News Director for three Nashville stations;

Joe Sullivan, who took WKGN Knoxville and WMAK Nashville to the No.1 spot in their market as program director in the 1980’s;

Bill Kidd, an air personality who earned a reputation of supporting troops, law enforcement, firefighters and other emergency personnel at WIMZ in Knoxville, where he still works;

and James “Super” Wolfe, who began his radio career at Lane College, and worked at Jackson’s WDXI, WTJS and WJHR from 1975 to 1984. From 1984 thru 2000, Wolfe was the owner of WFKX in Jackson.

Induction ceremonies will take place on Saturday, May 5th at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Murfreesboro.