Undocumented students in Tennessee will still have to pay out-of-state tuition to attend college after a bill offering in-state tuition for Tennessee public college students whose parents brought or kept them in the country illegally has died on Wednesday in the Senate.

The bill was supported by both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, but failed to advance out of the Senate Education Committee. The bill aimed to help students known as Dreamers, who have received temporary legal status through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program (DACA).

Last year, the same legislation failed in the House, Education, Administration and Planning committee of the House by a vote of 7-6.

Earlier this month, students lobbied with law-makers in favor of the bill. Gov. Bill Haslam, who is in support of the bill, recently posted a photo with these students who would be assisted under the bill. But four major GOP gubernatorial candidates, including Beth Harwell have openly stated their opposition to the bill.