Funeral services will be held on Saturday for a Tennessee soldier killed in a helicopter crash this week in Maryland.

Governor Bill Haslam announced that 22 year old Specialist Jeremy Tomlin, of Chapel Hill, was working as a crew chief and was training in a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter when it crashed on Monday in Leornardtown.

Tomlin was assigned to the “C” Company, 12th Aviation Battalion of Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

He was a five year member of the Army and graduated from Community High School in Unionville in Marshall County.

Governor Haslam said Tomlin was a “son, brother and husband who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the country.”

Reports said funeral services for Specialist Tomlin will be held in Shelbyville, with burial services to take place in Rockvale.