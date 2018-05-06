Tennessee’s Spring hunting season for squirrel’s will open on Saturday.

Hunters can go to the woods for gray, fox and red squirrels on Saturday, with the season to continue through Sunday, June 10th.

The daily bag limit is ten, which is the same for the Fall and Winter squirrel season held from late August to the end of February.

There are five species of tree squirrels found in Tennessee.

Two of those species, the southern flying squirrel and the northern flying squirrel, are not hunted.

They are small, nocturnal and rarely seen.