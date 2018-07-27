Tennessee’s Tax-Free Holiday is this weekend, allowing parents, students, and anyone else to purchase back-to-school supplies and other items tax-free.

The tax-free weekend runs today through Sunday.

Tax-free items include clothing, school supplies, computers, and school art supplies.

Clothing items must be $100 dollars or less and this applies to general apparel such as shirts, pants, shoes, dresses, etc.

Tax-free applies to school supplies with a purchase price of $100 dollars or less per item, such as backpacks, paper, pens, and other supplies, as well as school art supplies, such as paints, drawing pads, and paintbrushes.

Personal computers, such desktops and laptops, with a purchase price of $1,000 dollars or less are tax-free eligible.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...