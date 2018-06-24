The University of Tennessee Athletics Department and The Vol Network are hosting a Tribute to “The Voice” event honoring John Ward Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The legendary broadcasting and marketing icon passed away last week following a lengthy illness. He was 88.

Wednesday’s event will take on a celebratory tone and is intended as a way for Ward’s friends and Tennessee fans to honor the incredible impact that he made on generations of Big Orange faithful during a rousing, Hall of Fame career behind the microphone that exceeded 30 years.

Storytelling will be the theme of the night, with several notable UT personalities, Vols-For-Life and those who knew him best expected to share their memories and personal stories about Ward. The event also will be highlighted by multiple never-before-seen (or heard) video and audio clips from throughout Ward’s career.

The event will not be televised or streamed live.