Traffic fatalities remain below last years numbers in Tennessee, as the Summer season approaches.

Reports from the Department of Safety indicate 313 people have died in traffic related accidents as of May 15th, which is down from 364 at this same period last year.

The report showed that traffic fatalities have been below last years numbers in every month this year.

For the year, statistics showed that 75 seniors drivers have lost their lives in accidents, with 23 teenage drivers also killed.

The report stated that 40 motorcyclists have been killed in accidents, along with 35 pedestrians and four ATV riders.